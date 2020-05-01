Fake detective pulls driver over in Brooklyn, robs him at gunpoint

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Real detectives are looking for the fake officer who stopped a driver in Brooklyn last month and robbed him at gunpoint.

The NYPD released on Friday photos of the phony cop involved in the caper that took place at 5:40 p.m. on April 8 at the corner of East 61st Street and Avenue U in Mill Basin.

Law enforcement sources said the 38-year-old male victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection when the crook approached the driver’s side of his vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect flashed a detective shield and brandished a firearm. He then removed the victim’s watch and necklace, then got into a nearby white Ford sedan and fled the scene.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct responded to the incident. The driver was not injured.

Cops described the fake detective as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a surgical face mask and rubber gloves.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.