BrooklynNews

George Floyd protesters gather for fifth day of marching in Brooklyn

amNewYork
8 seconds ago
Protesters marched across Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center on Tuesday to take part in a Prayerful Protest, organized by local clergy members to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and demand criminal justice reform. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

BY KEVIN DUGGAN

Thousands of protesters took to the street in Brooklyn for the fifth consecutive night on Tuesday to voice their anger against police brutality and racism toward black people — and a new 8 pm citywide curfew.

“I’m 20 years old, I’m just tired of it bro, you feel me, I’m just tired of it. Something’s got to change,” said a Bedford-Stuyvesant resident, who only gave his name as EJ.

The protests have broken out in cities around the country after the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Tuesday evening marked the sixth night of demonstrations citywide. Protesters chanted Floyd’s name throughout the evening, along with other victims of police brutality — such as Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Kentucky woman police killed in March.

Citywide during Tuesday’s demonstration, police made approximately 280 arrests, while three police vehicles were damaged and two officers were injured, according to the NYPD’s preliminary data. 

Hundreds of people marched from Fifth Avenue in Park Slope to the Barclays Center on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

The marchers denounced the earlier curfew, which Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed up from 11 pm on Monday night to 8 pm on Tuesday, while more than doubling the amount of officers on the streets.

One veteran activist said the heads of the city and state are only making things worse.

“I was in LA when the Rodney King curfew happened,” said 52-year-old Queens resident Janice Pemberton. “I discovered that the curfew was only for poorer areas. When you went to Beverly Hills there was no curfew, so I decided, f— the curfew.”

EJ echoed Pemberton’s skepticism, and said authorities are just using the curfew to intimidate marchers.

“They’re just going to use it as another reason to come at us, they think that’s going to scare us, but nobody’s moving, we’re still here,” he said.

Tuesday’s demonstration took place on the sixth straight day of protests across the city after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Tuesday’s march was organized initially by several dozen Christian organizations under the moniker “Prayerful Protest,” and kicked off at 6 pm outside the headquarters of Bridge Church on Fifth Avenue, between Warren and Baltic streets, in Park Slope.

At the outset, church leaders addressed the crowd urging them to not be violent, before taking off toward the local 78th Precinct, and on to the plaza at Barclays Center, where protesters sang “We Shall Overcome” and spoke about how their faith guides them to stand up against racism in law enforcement.

Protesters made their way to the Barclays Center. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

One Crown Heights protester said that he grew angry about the injustice due to his experience as a young black man and his Christian beliefs.

“We genuinely believe humans were made in God’s image, and more than just killing a human being, denigrating God’s image is a horrible horrible sin and not having someone who has done this punished to the fullest extend of the law is a gross injustice,” said the man, who only gave his name as Dami.

Protesters outside the Barclays Center on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Once the 8 pm curfew hit — which officials said will continue nightly through Sunday, June 7 — the protests proceeded down Atlantic Avenue, with many of the organizing groups leaving the scene, toward the Columbia Street Waterfront District, as several residents cheered them on.

There was little police presence and no violence or property damage on the route, which snaked back inland through Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, and back to the intersection of Flatbush and Atlantic avenues near the sports arena. Back at Barclays, protestors took a knee and recited the names of black people killed at the hands of racists, from Emmett Till through to Trayvon Martin.

About a dozen police in riot gear stood nearby at Modell’s and Atlantic Terminal Mall, and another larger group of officers watched from a distance at the Barclays square, though no major looting appeared to take place in Brooklyn. There were scattered reports of vandalism on Fulton Street, according to authorities, but the borough’s showing remained mostly peaceful.

Brooklyn protesters did endure a lengthy standoff with police on the Manhattan Bridge. About 2,000 demonstrators who marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan were met by a line of cops on the city side who would not let them in, nor would they let them turn back. After more than an hour, protesters were allowed to turn back, and they did so peacefully.

 

Meanwhile, several speakers took the floor outside of Barclays as crowds thinned out at around 10 pm, and one organizer vowed that protesters would return on Wednesday.

Just as the demonstrations unfolded, police fatally shot a shooting suspect at the Kingsborough Houses near Rochester Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights in an unrelated incident, according to authorities.

This story first appeared on brooklynpaper.com.

