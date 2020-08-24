Horror on a Brooklyn street as tractor-trailer driver fatally runs over woman

“I saw her this morning, she had on a yellow dress.” said Desiree Williams, a local resident who said that she had seen the victim almost every morning.
“She was always over there asking for change,” added Richard McGuire, also a resident of East New York. “She always had dollar bills on her.”
“She always looked clean,” said Terri Sardegna, a resident of East New York. “She’d been out here maybe two or three years.”
“We would tell her all the time, you gotta get out of the street. Someone will run you over,” said Perry Daniels, a local resident.
Police from the Highway Crash Investigation Squad are investigating the horrific incident.
Contributions by Lloyd Mitchell