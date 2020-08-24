Horror on a Brooklyn street as tractor-trailer driver fatally runs over woman

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death Monday morning after being run over by a tractor-trailer driver in Brooklyn, police officials said.

The victim, not immediately identified, was panhandling along Linden Boulevard at Fountain Avenue at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 when she was crushed under the rear wheels of the tractor trailer, police from the 75th Precinct reported. She was dead immediately, law enforcement sources said.

The driver of the U-Max tractor trailer truck, traveling east on Linden Boulevard at the time of the incident, remained at the scene and was both checked for intoxication and questioned. No charges have been filed at this time.