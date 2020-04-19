Man shot dead in broad daylight at busy Brooklyn gas station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 33-year-old man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday morning on a busy Brooklyn street near a gas station, police officials said.

The man was identified as Michael Ingram of Shepard Avenue, East Orange, New Jersey. Ingram was shot in the arm and chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

The shooting occurred at 8:53 a.m. on April 19 next to a busy BP Gas station at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found the victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds, his sneaker, and jacket laying nearby.

A 9mm handgun was left near the victim, believed to have been used by the victim to shoot at his attacker. Several spent rounds were also found nearby.

Police now believe the victim exchanged shots with another man in the gas station.

Police say the suspect(s) escaped in a white Mercedes Benz SUV north on Pennsylvania Avenue – police say the drivers side window was blown out by the victim. Detectives were also examining video from the gas station and stores surrounding the area. However, there were few witnesses because the streets were less crowded than normal because of COVID-19.

“I heard bang, bang, bang, back to back, I looked out my kitchen window and the guy was laying there.” said a local East New York resident who didn’t want to be identified.

Another witness said it happened very quickly.

“We were just about to go drop things off in the laundromat — it sounded like firecrackers. I hope he makes it. ” said a man who identified himself only as Kelly S.