Man shot to death in NYCHA housing alley

A 22-year-old man was shot to death in a courtyard alleyway of a Brooklyn NYCHA housing development early Sunday morning, police officials said.

The victim was identified as Russell Forrest of Prospect Place.

Police from the 77th Precinct and PSA#2 found Forrest at about 1:20 a.m. face down in a pool of blood in an alleyway of 1400 Bergen Street in the NYCHA Albany Houses.

EMS rushed Forrest with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest to Kings County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“I saw the police running towards the building — he was lying face down,” said Lenneta Jones, 66. “They turned him over and started performing CPR. It has been quiet around. This is the first shooting in a long time.”

In an unrelated shooting only hours before, two men were shot in front of 578 52nd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Police from the 72nd Precinct found the two men at 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, both wounded at that corner where a 40-year-old-man had a gunshot wound to the left lower side of his back and a second 43-year-old male was shot in the right hand and buttocks.

Both were taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were reported in stable condition.

No arrests at this time nor description.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.