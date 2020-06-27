More bloodshed in Brooklyn: Two slain in broad daylight shooting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the killer who gunned down two people in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon — the neighborhood’s fourth deadly shooting this month.

Law enforcement sources said the double homicide happened at 12:35 p.m. on June 27 in front of a home on Van Siclen Avenue near Livonia Avenue in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call at the location regarding two people shot. Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the face and a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back.

A law enforcement source said that the pair were sitting on a stoop when the gunman walked up and opened fire. It’s believed that the suspect wore a blonde wig, a trench coat and orange sneakers.

Responding paramedics pronounced the pair dead at the scene. Police did not disclose their identities, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

While shootings have increased dramatically in recent weeks, the East New York area has been hardest hit this month, with four murders thus far.

The first happened on the night of June 5, when Evan Hillman, 28, was gunned down on Livonia Avenue. Two weeks later, on June 19, Brooklyn artist and clothing designer Kenneth Singleton was fatally shot while washing his car outside his Stanley Avenue home.

The following day, June 20, a 35-year-old man was gunned down along Milford Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s double homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.