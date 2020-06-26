Shooting surge continues in New York as lawmakers mull defunding police

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More gunfire erupted late Thursday and early Friday morning in Brooklyn and Manhattan, with several people shot, at a time when city lawmakers consider possible cuts to the NYPD budget.

The first shooting occurred in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn at 6 p.m. on Thursday, when an unidentified male walked up to a 23-year-old man and shot him in the right arm in front of 585 Monroe St.

Officers from the 81st Precinct found the wounded man had already been taken to Interfaith Medical Center by an acquaintance and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests or motive was provided in this case.

“This is surprising for this block, I haven’t seen this happen in years. It is usually quiet,” said Ruth Kingsley, a resident of the block.

Later, at 1:45 a.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right arm and leg by unidentified attackers along Myrtle Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Cops from the 79th Precinct found the man on the ground at the scene and EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police blocked the street and found spent rounds on the ground. No arrests have been made thus far.

There were two shootings in Manhattan, including the killing of a young woman another man in the Flatiron District at about 12:30 a.m.

At 3 a.m., a male and female approached a 21-year-old woman in front of 310 East 113th St. and shot her in the calf. Members of the 23rd Precinct found her on the ground and she was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe she may have known her attackers and they are continuing that investigation.

In addition to the shootings, police recovered a firearm at the intersection of Java and West Streets in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Police are investigation any connection with past shootings.