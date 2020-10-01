Parks department employee smacks co-worker with sex toy while on duty in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A female Parks Department employee allegedly slapped her male co-worker in the head with a dildo while on the job in Coney Island earlier this month, promoting a full police investigation into the bizarre incident.

Following the blow, which occurred in the early morning of Sept. 12, the female employee — who was on temporary assignment with the city’s green space agency — allegedly demanded that the victim “suck my d—,” according to police reports.

After the grotesque happening, New York’s Finest arrived to the purported sex toy smack at the W. 25th Street park, which unfolded in front of the employees’ supervisors, cops said.

No serious injuries resulted from the assault, and the incident is under investigation by the 60th Police Precinct.

A Parks Department spokesperson claimed that managers issued appropriate disciplinary action for the altercation, and the incident occurred on the last day of both employees’ temporary assignment with the city agency.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.