Search continues for suspect behind deadly stabbing at Brooklyn store

Police are seeking the killer who stabbed a 23-year-old man to death following a dispute at a Brooklyn deli on Sunday night, police said. Cops from the 75th Precinct found the victim stabbed in the chest, back and neck while responding to a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. on May 24 at 1129 Blake Ave. in East New York. EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim became embroiled in a dispute inside the nearby Placencia Deli where the victim then stumbled out of the store mortally wounded.

Witnesses were shocked by the incident. One man, who identified himself as Jake Rodriguez, said he knew the victim.

“He just recently had a little girl. He was turning his life around,” said Rodriguez, who would not reveal the name of the victim.

Police were reviewing store video to hopefully get a look at the attacker. So far, police have yet to provide the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information in regard to this stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.