‘Strange way to park a car’ say Brooklyn residents at odd crash on their block

First they heard was a loud bang, and when they emerged from their homes in Brooklyn a moment later, neighbors discovered that an SUV had struck a parked van and flipped over in a parking space between two other vehicles on Saturday night.

Cops said the incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on May 2 in front of a home on West 7th Street just south of Avenue P in Gravesend. Upon arrival, they found a 2018 Jeep Renegade upended at a parking space.

Residents marveled at how the upside-down Jeep was almost perfectly parked in the space between a Honda Accord and another SUV.

“I saw a white guy walking away from the Jeep and started walking towards Avenue P, but when he got to the corner, he started running,” said a witness who didn’t want to be identified.

“I can’t believe that Jeep ended up almost perfectly in the parking space,” said Jennifer Belsky, a resident of the block.

The van the Jeep had struck suffered serious rear end damage. Police believe the owner of the vehicle lives nearby, but was not found at the location.

Emergency Service officers were able to flip the vehicle over.

Police were also checking video from a nearby building to identify the driver.