Two shot, one killed in double-shooting at Brooklyn apartment complex

Just as protests simmered down outside the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, officers stationed there responded to an unrelated double-shooting at a nearby public housing complex that left a man dead.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at 3:15 a.m. on May 30 inside the Ingersoll Houses at 24 Monument Walk, near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops discovered a 36-year-old man shot in the back and a second victim, not identified, who took bullets to his abdomen.

Police found the victims inside an apartment, but they learned during their investigation that the victims were shot moments earlier in the building’s lobby.

Paramedics rushed the unidentified man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died. The 36-year-old man is currently hospitalized in stable condition at Brooklyn Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

For much of Friday night and into early the next morning, the 88th Precinct saw a number of protesters rallying outside the location demanding an end to police brutality following the death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd earlier this week. The demonstrators had marched to the precinct from the Barclays Center, where the rally had started.

Some chaos ensued outside the 88th Precinct on Friday night when an NYPD vehicle was torched and a protester apparently threw chunks of cement at officers. It was also reported that an unmarked police vehicle doored a protester.