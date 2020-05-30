Mayhem in Brooklyn: Protests over George Floyd killing take a chaotic turn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH, ROBERT POZARYCKI AND BEN VERDE

Protesters and police officers clashed outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night as tensions escalated during a demonstration over the police-involved killing of Minnesota’s George Floyd earlier this week.

Though things started out relatively peaceful, the protest began taking a wild turn just before sundown, as demonstrators clashed with police officers who ordered them to disburse.

More than 500 people participated in the protest. The majority of the protesters were young people in their 20s of all different races and walks of life.

The chants reflected their anger at the situation: “F— the police,” “NYPD, that’s how you spell racist” and “No justice, no peace.” Some young protesters, mostly of color, shouted at officers, asking them why they were “killing us.”

“You are supposed to protect us, but you’re killing us,” said one protester, a 25-year-old African American woman.

Other young women in attendance tried to speak with a female cop, asking her why she was actively helping a system that they felt was oppressing them.

“The injustice towards people of color by the police has been going on for way too long,” protestor Ziyana Johnson said. “We protest and we protest and we’re never heard.”

But soon, the tension devolved into acts of aggression that started out as physical shoving between the cops and demonstrators, which led to officers using pepperspray. One of the individuals hit was Brooklyn Assemblywoman Diane Richardson.

“This is uncalled for. I would never come here to be in a position like this,” Richardson told a WNYC reporter. “I’m actually out here to ensure that the peace is keeping [sic].”

Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie tweeted that both he and Richardson were peppersprayed and arrested during the demonstration.

Other protesters hurled water bottles at cops and climbed the green berm covering the entrance to the Barclays Center subway station, prompting officers to give chase and pull them off.

Cops are removing protestors from the green pic.twitter.com/ArO5jmuVYU — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) May 29, 2020

Police commandeered an MTA bus where they placed arrested protesters for transport to the local precinct for processing.

Police are detaining #BlackLivesMatter protestors in a stopped city transit bus, protestors are back in the street, more arrests. pic.twitter.com/7YJGRnZr7p — Grant from home (@grantlan145) May 30, 2020

After roughly two hours, the protest split, with one group marching to Fort Greene Park and another through Boerum Hill.

There were reports after sunset that the unrest spread to the nearby 88th Precinct in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, where an NYPD van was set ablaze and someone attempted to hurl a chunk of cement and an officer. A New York Times reporter tweeted that someone inside a moving, unmarked police car doored a protester.

The situation brought condemnation from two top city lawmakers only hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke about keeping the protests safe and peaceful.

“This is horrifying and unacceptable,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted. “The NYPD must respect the right of New Yorkers to make their voices heard as we mourn and demand justice for George Floyd. We knew this protest was happening tonight. We should have been prepared to handle it peacefully.”

City Comptroller Scott Stringer railed against the pepperspraying of Richardson and Mylie, and took the mayor to task over the protest’s ugly turn.

“What the hell is going on, @NYCMayor?” he tweeted. “You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening. Live up to your words.”

More about the Brooklyn protest still to come later on amny.com.