Video shows Brooklyn drive-by shooting that left man shot in the butt

Police released on Saturday footage of a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn earlier this week that left a 28-year-old man with a bullet wound to his buttocks.

Cops said the shooting happened at 11:08 p.m. on July 9 in front of an apartment building on St. Marks Avenue near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was among a group of individuals hanging out on the stoop when a dark, four-door sedan rolled up along the street.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, police said, the unidentified shooter — who sat in the backseat — began firing multiple shots at the crowd. The black-and-white video shows the group scattering and hiding once the suspect opened fire.

Seconds later, cops said, the vehicle and suspect fled the location. The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police described the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting as a dark, four-door sedan with a blue rear license plate, or a blue light around the license plate. The car did not have any rims, hubcaps or a front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.