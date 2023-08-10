Boingo Wireless CEO named to RPA Board of Directors

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Boingo Wireless recently announced that its CEO, Mike Finley, was been elected to the Regional Plan Association (RPA) Board of Directors.

The total connectivity provider said that as a member of the Board of Directors, Finley will help advance RPA’s priorities of a more equitable, healthy, and prosperous New York-New Jersey-Connecticut Metro Region.

“Boingo’s reliable wireless networks are a vital part of the region’s efforts to create more efficient, accessible and safer infrastructure,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “I’m pleased to play an active role on the RPA Board of Directors to support the connectivity improvements needed to create a seamless, reliable experience for all residents and visitors.”

“Our new RPA Board of Directors members bring years of expertise in the fields of transportation, construction, infrastructure and communications. Mike Finley’s work at Boingo touches each of these core industries and his seasoned leadership developing modern wireless infrastructure for the tri-state area is a welcomed addition to our team,” said Regional Plan Association President & CEO Tom Wright. “We thank Mike for his commitment to building a better New York and look forward to having him join the esteemed group of professionals leading the RPA.”

Boingo Wireless is a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, specializing in managing all 5G technologies across carrier cellular networks and Wi-Fi. The company’s services can be found in the New York area’s airports and transit hubs, including, LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), as well as in tunnels, office buildings, retail locations and high-rise developments.

For more information about Boingo Wireless, visit boingo.com.