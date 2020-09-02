Business as (un)usual: Schneps Media to kick off series of virtual business events

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In addition to Schneps Media’s award-winning local newspapers and websites, the company is also one of the largest producers of business to business networking events in New York market. Last year, Schneps Media’s event division hosted over 50 events.

Recognizing that COVID has created an extremely challenging business environment for many, Schneps Media has worked over the past months to create a series of virtual events kicking off with the Kings of the Bronx on Sept. 17 and Gay City News Impact Awards on Sept. 24.

The events are completely FREE to attend and only require advanced registration. Virtual attendees can network with other attendees to meet business leaders and learn about our honorees who are each trailblazers in the industries and communities.

For a full list of upcoming virtual events visit SchnepsMedia.com/Upcoming-Events. We encourage you to register today, download the event app and start meeting new people! For more information email dmattone@schnepsmedia.com or call 718-260-4581.