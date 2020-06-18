Dime Community Bank announces new president and executive vice president

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dime Community Bank announced the promotion of two executives last week.

Stuart H. Lubow, the former chief banking officer, has been promoted to president, and John Romano has been promoted to serve as Dime’s executive vice president and chief retail officer.

Lubow, who has been a banking executive for more than 40 years, joined Dime in 2017 as a senior executive vice president and head of Business Banking. In addition, he served as an executive with Community National Bank, Community State Bank, Garden State Bank, Dollar Dry Dock Bank and People’s Bank.

Romano also joined Dime in 2017 and has also had a lengthy career in community banking. He’s worked as an executive at First Central Savings Bank, Amalgamated Bank, People’s United Bank, Bank of Smithtown and Astoria Federal Savings.

“In the past three years and under John’s direction, Business Banking has grown into a strong and critical part of the Bank,” Lubow said of Romano’s promotion. “With retail and business banking, along with operations, under the same leadership, I look forward to continued collaboration and growth in these areas in the future.”

“Stu’s promotion to president recognizes his outstanding leadership, customer-centric focus, enterprise-wide vision, and our Business Banking division’s strong performance to-date,” said Kenneth J. Mahon, the bank’s CEO. “In a short span of time, under Stu’s leadership, Dime has made significant strides to become a well-respected community commercial bank. The Business Banking division’s strong loan and deposit growth has enabled us to increase our core net interest margin for six consecutive quarters, diversify our balance sheet and grow sources of non-interest income.”

“Stu has contributed tremendously to our long-term goal of becoming the best business bank in New York. I very much look forward to working closely with Stu in the years ahead and creating value for our customers, employees and shareholders,” Mahon added.

Dime Community Bank was founded in 1864. With headquarters in Brooklyn, the bank has 28 branches throughout Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Long Island.