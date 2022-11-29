Inaugural ‘Power Admin’ event recognizes the importance of administrative pros

Behind every great leader is a great administrator. That’s the idea behind the Power Admin event on Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at Terrace at the Park in Queens.

Sponsored by Schneps Media, the event will recognize and reward the achievements, dedication and importance of administrative professionals — including executive assistants, chiefs of staff, coordinators, etc.

“Every successful leader knows the importance of their team including top administrators and assistants. They are a critical part of running a business yet in many instances employers don’t have the opportunity to recognize them for their great work and importance,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “We are excited to shine the light on these individuals and give them the acknowledgement they deserve on behalf of you and your company.”

Power admins generally work behind the scenes to solve problems, mediate disputes, and deal with issues before they are brought to the CEO or owner. As confidant, advisor, and sounding board, their contributions to the success of a company are often incalculable.

CEOs and presidents have long known that acknowledgement and reward are a great way to build a great culture and recruit top talent. The Power Admn event does just that.

If you’re a CEO or top executive — do you know an administrator you’d like to nominate? Go to the website PowerAdminNY.com or contact Director of Corporate Events Demetra Mattone at [email protected] and at 718-260-4512.

The event runs from 6 until 9 p.m. on Jan. 19, kicked off by a VIP Power Hour, where the honorees have an opportunity to meet one another and network before the rest of the guests arrive. Guests and honorees network while enjoying drinks and hors d’oeuvres until dinner and the award ceremony begins. Honorees receive their award after walking the red carpet.

Pre- and post-event publicity and pictures taken at the event will be featured in amNewYork Metro Metro.

Schneps Media, publishers of the publishers of the amny Metro, Brooklyn Courier, The Bronx Times, Queens Courier, the Times Ledger Group, El Correo, Caribbean Life, the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers and Noticia, is proud to bring together these extraordinary professionals and their companies who are so fortunate to count them as an integral member of their team.

For nominations, tickets, sponsorship and information, visit PowerAdminNY.com.