VIDEO: 9 steps to avoid renovation regret | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Learn from Renovation Expert, Koda Wang of Block Renovation, with experience on more than 300 renovations in the New York/NJ area. Wang will provide you with the tips and tricks to help you plan for your next project.

Speaker Koda Wang is the Cofounder of Block Renovation, a home renovation platform that helps homeowners and contractors renovate better together. Prior to Block, Koda helped build Rent the Runway as its Chief Customer Officer, and The Huffington Post as its Chief Operating Officer.

**Start planning your project with Block and receive a $2000 reservation credit through the end of 2020.

Schneps Media offers webinars that address a variety of topics. Learn more about upcoming webinars at www.SchnepsMedia.com/webinars.