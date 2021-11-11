Turn your business website into a lead-capture machine

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

If you’re a business owner, one line of questioning worth pursuing is this: what’s the best way to capture website traffic and turn them into email leads?

It’s called lead generation, or lead capture, a journey that’s triggered when a visitor to your website clicks on a call-to-action (CTA) on one of your pages.

That CTA leads them to a landing page, which includes a form that collects their contact information.

Once the visitor fills out and submits the form — voila! You’ve hauled in a lead, an expression of interest, and perhaps intent, which you can export into your customer relationship management system so your sales team can follow up.

Email addresses are like gas in the tank, or a charge for your EV — they are the fuel for your business and the most effective marketing channel (no, it’s not TikTok). Here are four ways to optimize the lead capture process:

1. Do an audit

The word “audit” typically generates a big yawn but the reality is that some of your pages might be excellent lead generators and you don’t even realize it.

That’s why it’s considered a productive exercise to do a status check of your current state of lead generation. In Google Analytics you can easily find where most of your online traffic and outreach comes from — a.k.a. your lead generators:

Email Marketing

Social Media

Live Chat

Blog Posts

Based on the results you can determine which areas need some TLC.

2. Examine high-traffic pages

Once you identify where your traffic is coming from, make sure you’re paying attention to the pages that visitors are landing on. Reward their interest with relevant content.

For example, if most of your potential leads are arriving at your website from Instagram, refresh the pages they’re visiting and keep them engaged, perhaps with visually-oriented IG-like content.

Pages that get mounds of traffic should lead to longer-form, high-value content that visitors can access through forms — through a GET STARTED CTA button, for example — to capture their contact information.

3. Measure, measure

Test how your existing lead generators are performing using a tool like Website Grader, which evaluates your landing pages and CTAs.

Fluency in conversion rates (CVR) helps, and it’s not beyond the reach of the average Joe or Josephine. In other words, what percentage of visitors are filling out forms? Two email addresses from 100 visitors yield a 2% CVR (not bad!), while five email addresses from 100 visitors get a 5% CVR (outstanding, a real bell-ringer).

Why did one page convert higher than the other? Figure it out and optimize the lesser-performing page accordingly.

4. Drive targeted leads to your site

