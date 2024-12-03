The Macy’s parade brought ‘La Fuerza’ Latina to the stage

La Fuerza made its mark on the Dora the Explorer float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The iconic and wildly popular Macy’s parade, a Thanksgiving tradition that draws millions of spectators and is well known for its row of balloons, including Goku, Spider-Man and the giant turkey, was spiced up in the 98th edition by Natti Natasha and La Fuerza Dance Studio to the bachata rhythm, adding a cultural flavor to the event.

Although the temperature was 50 degrees and the rain swept over millions of spectators, Fausto Felix, founder of La Fuerza, and his dancers, dressed in pink tinsel fringe jackets, lit up the Macy’s stage with their choreography as Dominican singer Natti—on the Dora The Explorer float—performed her bachata hit, Quiéreme Menos, on 34th Street.

For Felix and his company, it was the first time he participated in such an important event, which is a testament to his unwavering dedication and what he loves most: dancing.

“If I could stay the entire day [dancing], my entire life, I would do it,” Felix said.

Originally from the Bronx, Felix has driven and expanded the musical flow in Washington Heights and Inwood. After learning and practicing the art of dance for over 12 years, he launched his company, ‘La Fuerza Dance Studio,’ in 2014.

“The reason why I opened my [studio] in upper Manhattan was to reinforce what the Latin world is, my culture. I had to leave here to learn to dance,” Felix, who, even when speaking, displays a lively body language, shared. “So, I brought dance to [Inwood] to give them more opportunities. There is a lot of talent here, and many people are interested in dance.”

Ever since, ‘La Fuerza’ has toured nationwide and participated in events such as the New York International Salsa Congress, SBKZ Congress and the World Salsa Summit. As memorable as those experiences have been for Fausto’s career, he remembers that his path has not been easy.

“You can make a living out of dancing, and I didn’t know that,” Felix said. “I came here with the purpose of dancing, because it’s my passion. I said, ‘Well, I see how [support myself], but at least I’m dancing.’”

In early November, Natti Natasha’s team contacted La Fuerza Dance Studio to choreograph her bachata song Quiéreme Menos for the Macy’s parade. Fausto, who first thought, “Wow!–Do we have to pay?” felt proud of his work and culture.

“I feel flattered that they contacted us and took us into account,” Felix shared. “It’s very important to put ourselves forward and say that our culture is important too, like any other, and we should feel proud of where we come from.”

Felix, who discovered his love for the Dominican rhythm when he was in third grade, described the experience of being in the parade that marks the beginning of the holiday season as a ‘big step’ in his career.

“It’s no longer small shows in studios and social events. Now we are with Natti Natasha and Dora the Explorer,” Felix said.

His next step is to keep the spark of the Latino flow alive in Upper Manhattan, as he wants to instill the rhythm of salsa, bachata and merengue in younger generations.

“When one is an immigrant or has immigrant parents, we don’t live the culture to the one-hundred percent. Sometimes, we forget our own culture,” Felix said. “I brought an inclusive space for everyone that promotes Latino art and culture. It doesn’t matter where you come from […] the doors are open.”