2021 Top Workplaces NYC: Panda Restaurant Group bringing everyone together

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda), the family-owned world leader in Asian dining experiences, has been named one of the top workplaces in New York City for its genuine dedication to all of its associates along with its guests and surrounding communities.

Panda’s commitment to the well-being and growth of each of its employees has strengthened over the challenging past year, despite the pandemic’s negative effects on the restaurant industry. This dedication illustrates why Panda is a top workplace in New York and throughout the nation.

Co-Founder of Panda, Dr. Peggy Cherng, shared, “We are here for our community, and we are stronger when we stand together.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Panda quickly created a COVID-19 task force, implementing and creating new policies, procedures and methods of communication to ensure each one of their employees was taken care of and informed.

Panda also committed itself to the highest operational standards, investing in new health measures to enhance safety in stores. Because of its outstanding dedication to COVID-19 safety, Panda was nationally ranked by global research firm Ipsos as number one in health protocols for the food and beverage industry.

Panda’s demonstrated commitment to taking care of its associates during COVID-19 has meant much more to the company than just ensuring their health and safety in stores. Panda invested over $27 million to expand its benefits, pay policies and health coverage for its associates during the pandemic to ensure they can take care of themselves and their families.

Associates who continued to serve guests in-store were offered additional “appreciation pay” as a gesture of Panda’s appreciation, among other payment policies. Panda paid 100% of the medical, dental and vision premiums for a period of time for all store associates and their dependents during the pandemic.

The company also partnered with Wellness Coach App to support the mental, emotional and physical well-being of its associates throughout the pandemic by providing free access to meditation, workouts, live classes and more. These are just a few of the programs Panda implemented during the pandemic, caring for its employees in many ways.

Along with ensuring the health and financial security of its associates throughout the pandemic, Panda has provided continual learning opportunities for its employees further illustrating why the company is a top workplace.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda, Andrew Cherng, said the company strives to develop and elevate its associates “in a way that inspires them to better their lives and see more possibilities for themselves, for each other and for our company.”

Panda has also remained committed to its mission of supporting its surrounding communities throughout the pandemic. Panda Cares, with a matching donation from Panda Express Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Dr. Peggy Cherng, donated $2.25 to Feeding America and Boys & Girls Club of America to combat food scarcity across America. Panda Cares Food Donation Program prepped and donated over 60,000 hot meals to frontline workers. Panda Cares also created a COVID-19 Community Care Fund and has donated over five million pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline workers. These are among other initiatives Panda created to support its communities over the past year.