Piercing shop Studs opens fourth New York City location in Brooklyn

A popular piercing shop with locations across the country has opened a new location in Brooklyn.

Studs, which specializes in ear-scaping and (ear)ducation, was born right here in New York City, with three locations in Manhattan. The latest Studs store, located at 324 Wythe Ave. in Williamsburg, marks the brand’s first location in Brooklyn.

“As New York locals, we are so excited to be opening our fourth NYC location and our very first Brooklyn studio!” said Lisa Bubbers, co-founder & CBO of Studs. “Williamsburg has long been a go-to destination for the latest trends and for creativity in self expression, so we are thrilled to be bringing our unique approach to Earscaping to the neighborhood.”

At Studs, the team puts a real emphasis on (ear)ducation, meaning that every customer that walks in will have a complete understanding of the piercing process as well as aftercare. At each shop, customers can create the perfect ear piercing curation, complete with a variety of jewelry to choose from. In addition to the brick and mortar piercing shops, shoppers can visit the Studs website and browse the available jewelry.

Studs has locations not just in New York, but also in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Massachusetts and California. The Manhattan locations blew up in popularity, booking out weeks in advance and gaining the attention of internet personalities Dixie D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain, both of whom got pierced at Studs within the past month.

In honor of the new store opening, Studs will be having grand opening week activations with neighborhood businesses. Over the weekend, visitors can enjoy other local businesses like BonBon Candy and Baggu, as well as a handpoke tattoo popup with artist @uncle.phoebe in the afternoons on June 3-5. Studs will also be donating $5,000 to Soar Over Hate, a New York City-based non-profit supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the face of escalating anti-Asian violence, to celebrate the Williamsburg opening.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit studs.com.