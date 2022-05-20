Schneps Media celebrates New York’s ‘Power Professionals’

On Thursday, May 19, Schneps Media, publishers of amNewYork Metro and over 80 publications in New York, honored Power Professionals at The Mansion at Oyster Bay. Among those honored were Latina Lobbyists and Power Lawyers.

The group represented honorees with diverse backgrounds and from diverse industries making for an incredible opportunity for developing new and meaningful connections. Special guest Joey Jackson of Joey Jackson Law spoke to the importance of mentorship.

The event’s cause partner was the Jamaica YMCA and thousands of dollars were raised. Learn more about the honorees at PowerProfessionalsNY.com.

OUR LATINA LOBBYIST

Teresa Gonzalez. Partne, Bolton St. John’s

Prisca Salazar-Rodriguez, Partner, Bolton St. John’s

Keyla Antigua, Senior Vice President of Government & Community Affairs, Bolton St. John’s

Sara Velenzuela, CEO, Cultural Productions

Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, Partner, Hollis Public Affairs

OUR POWER LAWYERS

Michael Ackerman, Managing Partner, Ackerman Law PLLC

Joam Alisme, Founder & Managing Attorney, Alisme Law LLC

Dwayne Andrews, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates, PC

“Power Couple” Amanda Baron-Frank, Partner, The Frank Law Firm & Thomas Frank, Partner, The Frank Law Firm

Hana Borochuv, Founding Partner, Boruchov Gabovich & Associates PC

Nicole J. Brodsky, Partner, Quatela Chimeri PLLC

John J. Ciafone, Attorney, Law Offices of John J. Ciafone

Andrew M. Cohen, Principal, Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen

Lawrence Cohen, Principal, Law Offices of Lawrence Cohen

Ronald Fatoullah, Principal & Founder, Ronald Fatoullah & Associates

Bradley Gerstman, Partner, Gerstman Schwartz LLP

Saundra Gumerove, Founder, Saundra Gumerove & Associates

Jeffrey Kimmel, Managing Partner, CEO, Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro LLP

Carmen Pagan, Partner, Head of Agency Lending Practice. Romer Debbas, LLP

Sheila Pozon, Special Counsel, Kramer Levin

Joshua Reiger, Partner, Berkman, Bottger, Newman & Schein LLP

Sean Riordan, Partner, McIntyre, Donohue, Accardi, Salmonson, & Riordan LLP

Megan C. Ryan, Chief Legal Officer, Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC)

Kevin Satterfield, Director of HR Compliance, NYC Department of Correction

Jerome Scharoff, Partner, McLaughlin & Stern LLP

Timothy Sini, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Shari Lee Sugarman, Owner/Managing Attorney, Sugarman law PC

Ryan J. Walsh, Founder, The Law Firm of Walsh & Gilad PLLC

Professionals

John Cameron, Jr. , Founding & Managing Partner, Cameron Engineering & Associates LLP

Elizabeth Custodio, Vice President, People’s United Bank, a Division of M&T Bank

Yvette Dennis, Executive Vice President of Program Management, Crescent Consulting

Cedric Dew, Vice President of Transitional Housing & Jamaica YMCA, Jamaica YMCA

Fran Girimonti, Title Insurance Specialist & Closer

Rickard Jean-Noel, Founder, The Real World Ministries Inc.

Aleksandra Kardwell, President, Hamptons Employment Agency

Robert Kipp, Senior General Superintendent, Holt Construction

Destiny Kirk, Educator & Community Advocate, Destined for Success

Michael Kitakis, Executive Director, The Spirit of Huntington Art Center

Ingrid Murray, President & CEO, Prospect Cleaning Service Inc.

Jason Orsini, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Floyd Rumohr, CEO, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Inc.

Annita Taylor, Owner & Nurse Practitioner, Taylor Made Services LLC and Noir Well Mobile Adult Health NP, PC

Azuka Tuke, Owner, Founder & Master Trainer, A2K Fitness

Nannette Urena,Vice President, Retail banking Officer, Ponce Bank

Tunisha Walker-Miller, Founder, The Source Consulting Group, LLC

Frank Wu, President, Queens College, CUNY

