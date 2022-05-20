Schneps Media celebrates New York’s ‘Power Professionals’

On Thursday, May 19, Schneps Media, publishers of amNewYork Metro and over 80 publications in New York, honored Power Professionals at The Mansion at Oyster Bay. Among those honored were Latina Lobbyists and Power Lawyers.
The group represented honorees with diverse backgrounds and from diverse industries making for an incredible opportunity for developing new and meaningful connections. Special guest Joey Jackson of Joey Jackson Law spoke to the importance of mentorship.
The event’s cause partner was the Jamaica YMCA and thousands of dollars were raised. Learn more about the honorees at PowerProfessionalsNY.com.
OUR LATINA LOBBYIST
Teresa Gonzalez. Partne, Bolton St. John’s
Prisca Salazar-Rodriguez, Partner, Bolton St. John’s
Keyla Antigua, Senior Vice President of Government & Community Affairs, Bolton St. John’s
Sara Velenzuela, CEO, Cultural Productions
Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, Partner, Hollis Public Affairs
OUR POWER LAWYERS
Michael Ackerman, Managing Partner, Ackerman Law PLLC
Joam Alisme, Founder & Managing Attorney, Alisme Law LLC
Dwayne Andrews, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates, PC
“Power Couple” Amanda Baron-Frank, Partner, The Frank Law Firm & Thomas Frank, Partner, The Frank Law Firm
Hana Borochuv, Founding Partner, Boruchov Gabovich & Associates PC
Nicole J. Brodsky, Partner, Quatela Chimeri PLLC
John J. Ciafone, Attorney, Law Offices of John J. Ciafone
Andrew M. Cohen, Principal, Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen
Lawrence Cohen, Principal, Law Offices of Lawrence Cohen
Ronald Fatoullah, Principal & Founder, Ronald Fatoullah & Associates
Bradley Gerstman, Partner, Gerstman Schwartz LLP
Saundra Gumerove, Founder, Saundra Gumerove & Associates
Jeffrey Kimmel, Managing Partner, CEO, Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro LLP
Carmen Pagan, Partner, Head of Agency Lending Practice. Romer Debbas, LLP
Sheila Pozon, Special Counsel, Kramer Levin
Joshua Reiger, Partner, Berkman, Bottger, Newman & Schein LLP
Sean Riordan, Partner, McIntyre, Donohue, Accardi, Salmonson, & Riordan LLP
Megan C. Ryan, Chief Legal Officer, Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC)
Kevin Satterfield, Director of HR Compliance, NYC Department of Correction
Jerome Scharoff, Partner, McLaughlin & Stern LLP
Timothy Sini, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
Shari Lee Sugarman, Owner/Managing Attorney, Sugarman law PC
Ryan J. Walsh, Founder, The Law Firm of Walsh & Gilad PLLC
Professionals
John Cameron, Jr. , Founding & Managing Partner, Cameron Engineering & Associates LLP
Elizabeth Custodio, Vice President, People’s United Bank, a Division of M&T Bank
Yvette Dennis, Executive Vice President of Program Management, Crescent Consulting
Cedric Dew, Vice President of Transitional Housing & Jamaica YMCA, Jamaica YMCA
Fran Girimonti, Title Insurance Specialist & Closer
Rickard Jean-Noel, Founder, The Real World Ministries Inc.
Aleksandra Kardwell, President, Hamptons Employment Agency
Robert Kipp, Senior General Superintendent, Holt Construction
Destiny Kirk, Educator & Community Advocate, Destined for Success
Michael Kitakis, Executive Director, The Spirit of Huntington Art Center
Ingrid Murray, President & CEO, Prospect Cleaning Service Inc.
Jason Orsini, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Floyd Rumohr, CEO, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Inc.
Annita Taylor, Owner & Nurse Practitioner, Taylor Made Services LLC and Noir Well Mobile Adult Health NP, PC
Azuka Tuke, Owner, Founder & Master Trainer, A2K Fitness
Nannette Urena,Vice President, Retail banking Officer, Ponce Bank
Tunisha Walker-Miller, Founder, The Source Consulting Group, LLC
Frank Wu, President, Queens College, CUNY
