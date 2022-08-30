Small Business Spotlight to give minority-owned businesses a free booth at Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bank of America has announced the return of its Small Business Spotlight offering four New York City-based minority-owned small businesses a free booth at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park for the 2022-2023 season.

New York City’s small businesses continue to navigate the long-lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with disproportionate damage done to minority-owned businesses. The Bank of America Small Business Spotlight aims to empower affected business owners and create a platform for growth and opportunity.

Minority-owned businesses with annual revenues of $1 million or less are invited to apply. Selected businesses showcase their products at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park for two weeks each, and booth rent and basic build-out of the shop (floor, slat walls, counter and display shelves, as well as lighting and heaters, if needed) will be provided and assembled through support from the bank.

The return of the Small Business Spotlight follows the program’s great success at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park for the past few years, with some participating businesses increasing their revenue by up to 330%. This initiative accelerates work already underway by Bank of America to address racial equality and opportunity through direct actions, investments, and work to catalyze similar efforts across the private sector.

In order to be considered, businesses can apply online by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will open to the public on Oct. 28, 2022 and run through Jan. 2, 2023.