Bumper Cars on Ice to return to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Tickets are now on sale for a beloved activity at Bryant Park where you can spin, slide and bump around this winter.

From Jan. 14 through Feb. 27, New Yorkers can enjoy the return of the popular Bumper Cars on Ice at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Once open, the bumper cars will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Rides will last 10 minutes and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis within your one-hour booking window. For the first time this year, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host special late-night rides with Bumper Cars on Ice. The dates of the late-night rides will be announced at a later date.

Drivers must be aged 7 years old and up and be at least 42 inches tall. Bumper cars are single ride only: one person per car and no children in laps.

Tickets start at $20 and can be reserved at wintervillage.org.