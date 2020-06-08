Storefronts slow to get back to business on first day of NYC’s reopening

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH, JESSICA PARKS AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

For New York businesses making “a brand new start of it in old New York” following three months of COVID-19 restrictions, the first day of reopening Monday served more as preparation for the future.

Under Phase 1, retailers could reopen their doors — but they can’t welcome customers inside their shops to browse. Customers can pick their items up at the stores in person after placing an advanced order online or by phone.

But many stores across the city didn’t reopen Monday. Instead, for shops like Slowear Venezia in SoHo, June 8 served as a preparation day for future days of commerce.

“Especially after the SoHo looting, on the very first day, we’re bringing the store back in shape,” said Marcel York, who serves as Slowear Venezia store manager. “All the product was removed to prevent further looting. We were very lucky that nothing happened with us.”

The store didn’t bear as much damage as other shops in the community that suffered mightily during looting that coincided with the George Floyd protests between May 30 and June 2.

Much of Monday, York said, a skeleton crew worked to prepare the necessary safety measures for co-workers to return Tuesday. That includes setting up multiple hand sanitizer stations and securing the proper amount of face masks and gloves.

While York is hopeful customers will return soon, the Phase 1 limitations on curbside pickup may not be practical for most businesses in the Manhattan enclave. Not many people need a car to get around the tiny neighborhood; foot traffic has always been the strongest generator of business for its retailers.

“SoHo is a luxury brand neighborhood. If you can’t go shopping here, you won’t come down here,” he said.

Slowear Venezia’s looking to the Internet to entice customers to continue shopping at the store virtually.

“We’re going to contact them, take little videos of the store, show [items] to them, and then ship it,” he said.

Many other businesses weren’t as ready to reopen Monday. The glass windows and doors of many of SoHo’s luxury brand stores remain covered by wooden boards after they were looted.

However, some of the plywood coverings have been transformed into canvasses for protesters to paint the faces of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice — memorials to just a few victims of police brutality.

Despite the pandemic, some Manhattanites passed through the neighborhood Monday to walk a dog, stretch their legs or just take a break from being in doors.

Ronnie Applewhite, a superintendent of an apartment building on Greene Street, describes the atmosphere of the neighborhood as not having changed much since the pandemic began.

“Nobody is really attempting to open up right now, “ said Applewhite, who thinks stores owners are cautious to reopen given the pandemic and looting that occurred after some George Floyd protests last week. “Nobody right now is taking chances.”