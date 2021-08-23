Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As New York City continues to recover, there’s never been a better time to highlight your business and the reasons why your company is a great place to build a career.

And there’s no better way to do that than to enter the second-annual amNewYork Metro Top Workplaces competition.

Starting today, Aug. 23, you and your employees can nominate your business of 50 or more employees for consideration in the 2021 Top Workplaces campaign. Every workplace will be evaluated by their employees through a short, 24-question survey distributed between September and November.

The surveys will ask employees about their experiences in the office or through remote work. The insights gathered through the surveys can help business owners see ways to improve to not only help them grow, but also keep their employees happy to be a part of them.

The Top Workplaces competition also serves to highlight some of the more innovative ideas and outstanding achievements of businesses that went the extra mile to serve their customers and workers.

Energage, amNewYork Metro’s partner in this endeavor, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets across the United States. Last year, they surveyed more than 2 million employees from more than 7,000 companies from sea to shining sea.

You can nominate a business through Oct. 15. The final results of the Top Workplaces competition will be published in 2022.

To nominate a business, visit amny.com/nominate or call 917-722-6928.

Best of luck to all entrants in the amNew York Metro Top Workplaces competition!