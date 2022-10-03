Deadline extended — nominate a Top Workplace today!

The deadline to nominate a business for an award in the AMNY Top Workplaces has been extended — the last day is Nov. 11, 2022.

If you own a business in the five boroughs of New York City with 50 or more employees, you’re eligible to nominate yourself, and your employees can too.

Workplaces will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey, with questions that will address topics such as:

Has your workplace successfully embraced the challenges of a hybrid model?

Has communication improved?

Are employees feeling valued and more productive?

Energage, the research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

Last year’s results for amNY Top Workplaces:

Number of organizations invited: 8,565

Number of organizations surveyed: 63

Number of winners recognized: 29

Number of employees invited to take the survey: 13,000+

Number of employee survey responses: 5,858

The survey provides detailed feedback that companies can use to improve their organizations, and the insights we collect will prove helpful to all businesses. In 2022 we’ll highlight some of the more innovative ideas.

Good luck!

The Details:

What: AMNY Top Workplaces

When: Nomination deadline is Nov. 11, 2022 and we’ll publish the winners in 2023

Who: Businesses with 50+ employees in the five boroughs are eligible.

How: To nominate a business, call (917) 722-6928 or go to amny.com/nominate