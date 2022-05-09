Top Workplaces 2022 | Greystar is a company that shines

The importance of balancing one’s home life and the workplace came to the forefront during the pandemic – and Greystar embraced it, says Kevin Volz, the company’s Senior director from New York.

“We’re a 24/7 operation,” he says of the business that is a global leader in the housing industry. Yet, despite the seemingly never ending workday, Greystar managed to set perimeters, providing employees with time to reset and re-energize. It all worked out well because, “Our people are the best in the business,” says Volz.

Throughout the challenging year, the lines of communication were kept open, and employees were engaged. As a result, the people who work at Greystar are fulfilled, he says. There is room to grow. “We do a lot of promoting from within.”

Human interaction is essential, so Greystar schedules monthly events that bring people together. For example, it may be lunch at a Manhattan restaurant, or tickets to an upcoming Yankee game. “We really try to focus on building community,” Volz says.

The company’s environment is one of diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging, and this guides everything it does.

Employees receive benefits like health care, employer-matched 401(k) plans, paid sick time, personal days, and parental leave. They can celebrate birthdays with a paid day off. There is on-going support for career advancement. When issues arise, experienced counselors are available 24/7 to listen and offer assistance.

Founded in 1993 by its Chairperson and CEO, Bob Faith, Greystar is a fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Greystar manages and operates nearly $205 billion of real estate in 221 markets globally, including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing nearly 754,000 units. It has a robust institutional investment management platform with more than $53.4 billion of assets, including approximately $22.6 billion of development assets. The company was created with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business.

By leveraging its global presence and extensive local knowledge, in-house construction expertise, and strategic partnerships, Greystar is developing high-quality, cycle-resilient rental housing communities and more. It enriches people’s lives by providing beautiful living space and innovative services.

The company is committed to protecting and preserving the environment. It strives to minimize environmental impacts through continuous improvement of energy performance and sustainable operating practices. It has been so successful in reducing energy emissions, water, and waste, Greystar was awarded Green Star recognition across nine submissions in 220 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark categories.

Greystar cares about its residents, clients, and partners. The focus is always on people, and building genuine relationships with shared values. It’s a rapidly changing world – and it always will be – but creating an environment with core values at the center of everything Greystar does is what keeps it a global leader in the industry.