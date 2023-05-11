Top Workplaces 2023 | The best midsize businesses in NYC

Employees at great businesses across New York City gave high marks to companies large, midsize and small in the 2023 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by Schneps Media and Energage.

Here are the top 14 midsize businesses in the 2023 Top Workplaces program, as chosen by the survey participants.

1. SevenRooms

SevenRooms serves hospitality operators — from independent restaurateurs to global hospitality groups. The company was founded to overcome an industry challenge of limited access to and ownership of guest data, according to its website.

In a decade, SevenRooms has achieved its goal to provide operators with a global view of each of their guests to enable them to cater to each in a specially personalized fashion. Working for the company means enjoying a satisfying collaboration with management that encourages coworkers to work together Hospitality business owners big and small sense this positive cultural perception.

The feeling extends to their customers, and the name SevenRooms as a career-building company is widely known in the labor industry.

2. Liberty Home Guard

A skilled workforce enjoys a rewarding experience at Liberty Home Guard because at the helm is a team of managers honed at catering to its specialized staff in the areas of personal and professional development. the company provides an array of specialized packages with a-la-carte add-ons, work done by licensed contractors that are highly skilled to tackle installations, repairs, and replacements for appliances and home systems.

An excellent customer rating extends to its able staff that considers their employer a great place to go to work every day. The company is growing so fast and everyone in its employ moves upwards in skills fast too. A resume-building experience, CGI staff say the learning never stops.

It’s no surprise the Brooklyn company gets an A-plus rating from career professionals around the city and beyond.

3. Slalom

Everyone grows at Slalom and respects one another. Career goals are achieved in a supportive culture at the global business and technology consulting company.

Slalom sets the bar high for its human-centric approach to a workforce. Slalom in seven countries and 44 markets, according to the website, has a diverse, global customer base, so working here gives everyone a world-view that enhances their talent and career growth.

Professionals in Slalom’s employ belong to an ever-innovating team of people that will say they are enjoying a positive working experience. They share their connection between colleagues and management with detailed communication so everyone remains looped in to build on their knowledge and strength every workday.

4. Mediaocean

Mediaocean provides advertising purchasing, accounting, communication, advertising integration, and other services. It is considered an exciting place to work.

The company makes everyone feel impressively comfortable in evoking a culture that extends to its staff. The company proves that community is achievable in a global company where everyone shares a sense of interconnectedness despite working in multiple time zones or remotely.

Employees routinely tout experiences like gaining professional development and training to not only build on their individual career skills but empower them as individual members of a growing team. Reliability, trust, and helping one another are on a shortlist of great employer attributes applied to Mediaocean.

5. Madison Logic

Madison Logic offers its employees steady growth in an optimized experience of individualized support. This fine attribute has enabled the company to convey the utmost positive expectations among clientele that come to rely on this innovative leader to identify for top B2B marketers the accounts that will be quick to purchase and speed up their sales cycles.

Employees know they have landed in a rewarding work environment when recruited by Madison Logic. Professionals are attracted to a workplace whose management values open communication, collaboration, and respect. This employee-focused culture has resulted in steady growth and earned the company its deserved reputation among a worldwide set of clients.

A talented employee base means excellent clientele experience in providing an account-based marketing platform to buy, sell, and manage advertising campaigns to its global clientele.

6. Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Inn, Panda Express and Hibachi-San, is dedicated to becoming a world leader in people development.

Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.

Andrew Cherng and Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng opened the doors to the first Panda Inn in Pasadena, California in 1973. The menu is inspired by the flavors of Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine.

Now, as a small private company based in Rosemead, CA, the Panda Restaurant Group works to deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives.

7. Ally

Ranked at number one is Ally Financial, one of the country’s leading full-service automotive finance companies. Since their founding in 1919, Ally has advanced their portfolio to online banking, credit and lending, and wealth management— however as they continued to expand, their mission of maintaining customer satisfaction and employee diversity never wavered, according to their website.

In 2015, Ally established an inclusionary framework that became embedded into their office culture, then years later, the company implemented required diversity training focused on implicit biases and team development.

More recently, in 2021, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team increased substantially, compared to the previous year, which they believe reflects their ongoing commitment to enhancing Ally diversity.

8. Duane Morris

What began as a partnership of prominent Philadelphia lawyers over a century ago, has grown into what is now Duane Morris, the prominent law firm with over 800 attorneys spanning from the U.S. to Europe and across Asia.

Duane Morris is largely considered a trailblazer in workplace diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as for their innovative pro bono program. According to their website, this effort provides free legal services to those in lower-income communities who might not be able to afford legal services, or who are in desperate need of such services.

“Our representation of often-marginalized groups, such as survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, has made us a stronger and more compassionate Firm,” they say. “We are proud of the thousands of pro bono hours of legal service donated by Duane Morris attorneys and of the against-all-odds accomplishments of our clients.”

9. Cozen O’Connor

Cozen O’Connor employs more than 775 attorneys in over 30 cities across two continents, and has been ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country.

This firm is nationally regarded for its litigation, business law, and government relations practice, as well as for employing a team of attorneys with a mix of experiences operating in all sectors of the economy.

This is largely credited to their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, which was founded in the late 1990s as a multilayered solution to managing the organization’s employee diversification.

Although inclusive hiring “is only half of the picture,” the firm’s website says. Cozen O’Connor has also formed the Cozen O’Connor Foundation, which helps charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities where they practice law. “Responding to the needs of our communities is a core value of our firm, and we are proud of our record in doing so.”

10. Greystar

Integrity, equality, professionalism, accountability, service, and teamwork are among the pillars around which Greystar was built, according to their Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bob Faith.

With this winning strategy and attention towards the people, Greystar has expanded to over 20,000 team members, 221 global markets and 65 offices across 4 continents. Since its inception in 1993, the company has studied and learned what matters most to people when it comes to finding a home, their website says.

This exploration and focus on genuine relationships and shared values has created a unique and distinguishable company culture, said Faith.

“Our Core Values and our people are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “Though times and technology may change, it’s our people who have made Greystar the global leader in rental housing.”

11. CBIZ

CBIZ is one of the nation’s top providers of expert advising services, where they offer exclusive access to national resources and personalized services, not offered at other firms.

According to CBIZ, they are the answer to a common question faced by those seeking professional service providers: how to choose between a small local firm that delivers quality service but lacks the expertise and resources to meet your needs, and a larger national firm with comprehensive resources that treats you like a number.

With more than 100 office locations, 5000 worldwide associates, and over 82,000 clients, as stated on their website, CBIZ believes they are the best of both worlds, starting their clients with a local professional, and stretching beyond that based on their individual needs.

12. Blank Rome

Blank Rome values civility, respect, and integrity according to the prestigious firm’s website. Members gain the opportunity to work on high-profile issues that range from sexual abuse liability to sports insurance coverage.

They learn from top-tier lawyers and gain unparalleled insight in preparing for career-defining cases, and bolster their knowledge of the law under the watchful guidance of partners eager to share their expertise.

A progressive law career will benefit from being part of a massive team of highly regarded professionals to provide legal and advocacy services to clients both in the United States and other countries.

13. Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright features offices in more than 50 major cities worldwide, including Mexico City, New York, London, and Sydney, and is one of the world’s most prominent corporations and financial organizations to offer a comprehensive range of business law services.

The firm of 3,700 lawyers established itself as a powerhouse in the legal industry by using their extensive skills and experience in the pursuit of making a difference for them and their clients, as they say on their website.

They also heavily underscore the importance of “a culture of respect for the individual,” they say, as their long-term goal is “to be an employer of choice worldwide, attracting and retaining the best people in order to provide our clients with the most considered and innovative advice.”

14. HMG Plus

Human resource professionals cite HMG Plus as a first in its class temp agency that bolsters their knowledge and career.

Hard work pays off at this always-hitting-high-marks agency where managers are eager to support their team and pros gain invaluable career-building skills and a network. The future is wide open for anyone committed to plying their training, knowledge, and education.

Collaboration is a given when you find yourself in the employ of a place that will assist you in feeling pride in your professional endeavors, support growth, and individuality.