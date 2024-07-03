VillageCare appoints new COO to run managed care health plans

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Shaun Ruskin has been appointed as the new chief operating officer (COO) for VillageCare and VillageCareMAX Managed Care Health Plans, it was announced.

In his new role, Ruskin will oversee all aspects of business operations and strategic initiatives for VillageCareMAX Managed Care Health Plans. He brings more than 15 years of extensive leadership experience and strategic planning for healthcare organizations with a focus on improving operational efficiencies — which, the organization says, has resulted in increased revenue, higher quality, and reduced costs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Ruskin to the VillageCare team as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Emma DeVito, president and CEO of VillageCare. “His strategic vision and leadership, as well as his deep understanding of managed care and operational expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping our future growth and ensuring that we continue to drive excellent outcomes and superior member satisfaction.”

“I am honored to return to VillageCare at such an exciting time in the organization’s journey,” said Ruskin. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VillageCare to drive innovation and program expansion, expanding access to high-quality health care services for members, and strengthen our position as a trusted leader in both Medicaid and Medicare managed care.”

For more information, visit villagecare.org.