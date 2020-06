Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEVIK JAIN

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 107.50 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 25,582.52. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 9.05 points, or 0.30%, at 3,064.78, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 14.48 points, or 0.15%, to 9,566.53 at the opening bell.