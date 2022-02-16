Winter home-renovation projects you can tackle yourself — or hire a Home Pro

Here are three more home improvement projects you can tackle yourself — or you can hire an amNY Home Pro to do it for you.

Kitchen backsplash

The dark days of winter make us crave colorful and warm spaces. Replacing the kitchen backsplash can add playfulness to a kitchen at relatively low cost (marble and quartzite are trending). Not a bad way to spend a dreary February weekend, ya know? OR you can check out all the different kitchen and bath specialists on amNY Home Pros to give you a hand.

Home Safety

Winter is the peak season for house fires, a good reason to upgrade your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. Be aware of the expiration dates and upgrade to a newer model with better safety features when it’s time. Same goes for security features like alarms. For that, probably best to hire a home security installer.

Fresh Floors

Changing your floors is easier and cheaper to do in the winter “slow season.” Self-adhesive vinyl tiles can be installed quickly and easily, as can carpet tile flooring and other sheet flooring. And if you want hardwood floors, do it now, since floors installed in summer tend to shrink more when colder weather comes around. Better yet, hire a flooring specialist to take the stress out.

