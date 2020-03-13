Bryant Park remains open and steps up cleaning for coronavirus

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Bryant Park managers announced enhanced cleaning measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19 on Friday.

Employees at the park will be doing extra cleaning of tables and chairs in the park as well as Herald and Greeley Square Parks. The carousel animals at Bryant Park are cleaned after every ride for safety, according to a Friday press release.

Park managers asked park employees and visitors to stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and will be monitoring the situation and keeping people up to date with closings and cancellations on their social media accounts.