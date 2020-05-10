Free speech supporters decry New York’s selective social distancing enforcement

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

First Amendment advocates in New York City believe the NYPD and City Hall are going too far in taking punitive actions against protesters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest incident happened on Saturday afternoon at City Hall Park, where nine people were taken into custody after protesting the ongoing New York PAUSE program, which aims to curb the coronavirus spread through business closures and public gathering bans. That episode capped a week in which a number of rallies and other gatherings were either stopped or severely curtailed.

Civil rights advocates have also criticized the administration for their assembly crackdown that has resulted in 68% of black and brown people receiving summonses, with 25% Latino residents and 7% white residents being summonsed by police.

The May 9 rally at City Hall Park saw a phalanx of police officers quickly descended on the anti-lockdown demonstrators. The rally’s organizer claimed the protesters “were all socially distanced by six or more feet and wore masks.”

The episode happened after a similar May 1 protest was also broken up by cops. During that incident, the anti-lockdown protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators were ejected from the park. Cops did not issue any summonses then or make any arrests.

On May 3, during a protest organized by members of Reclaim Pride at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center on the East Side, about 50 officers descended on the group. The protest was directed largely against the hospital’s affiliation with Samaritan’s Purse, a group they say preaches “homophobia,” and conservative life-styles.

That group of about 10 people maintained social distancing in excess of six feet and one woman was given a summons standing more than 10 feet from anyone.

But even as these gatherings were broken up, at least five other rallies involving large numbers of essential workers went on. This included demonstrations by the New York State Nurses Association, a press conference by the Uniformed Firefighters Association and several press gaggles by the mayor in which police had a clear hands off approach.

At one rally on May 7, more than 50 nurses, bystanders and members of the media gathered at the roadway entrance to Rikers Island in Queens where the New York State Nurses Association was seeking a “seat at the table” in deciding health care policy in the state. Corrections cops were more concerned that they were blocking the signage to the facility than the gathering itself.

Police from the 114th Precinct remained across the street and didn’t engage those gathered.

The nurses union held three other rallies of 20 or more demonstrators without police interference across from Bellevue Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital and at Brookfield Properties at World Financial Center where security attempted to force the rally to leave, but were unsuccessful because police did not intervene.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association also held a press gaggle outside their headquarters on East 23rd Street on Wednesday where they trashed the idea that first responders jobs might be lost in a financial crunch. Police from the same precinct that tried to interrupt Reclaim Pride, did not intervene.

Tom Zmich, an organizer of those demonstrating against economic lockdown at City Hall Park, says the crackdown is a “tale of two cities,” one in which those government doesn’t agree with are arrested, while those in favor can do as they wish.

“We were all social distanced, six feet apart, if not 5 feet, 8 inches,” Zmich said. “The law should be applied equally and this will not stand up in court. The mayor clearly doesn’t want protests. This is tyranny.”

First Amendment attorney Norman Siegel wrote a letter to the mayor and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on behalf of Reclaim Pride’s demonstration at Mt. Sinai in which he stated: