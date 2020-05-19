New digital hub provides online resources to explore Governors Island while at home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new digital hub is allowing New Yorkers to experience Governors Island programming while still at home.

The Trust for Governors Island has launched Governors Island at Home, a new content hub for digital media, resources and virtual programs that allow visitors to engage with everything the Island has to offer from anywhere they can access the internet.

“With Governors Island at Home, we’re delivering a much-needed connection to the beauty of the park in springtime and our diverse programs, right into the homes of New Yorkers,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “We’re excited to launch this new resource and expand the Governors Island experience with the ability to appreciate everything it has to offer remotely.”

Those who sign on to Governors Island at Home can connect with the Island’s 120 acres of open space through frequent updates on spring blooms in the park through blog posts, poetry readings from last fall in Shantell Martin’s The May Room presented by Poetry Society of America, highlights on the resident artists of LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island, blog posts on the Island’s history, and a virtual historic photo walking tour on Urban Archive. Visitors can also explore the history of the island’s landscape through Jane’s Walk to Urban Archive.

Visitors can also access a number of educational resources through the Trust’s partners, including the Billion Oyster Project’s STEM-focused Remote Learning Resources, MoCADA Digital and their Resources for Kids, GrowNYC’s Virtual Teaching Garden, New Art Dealers Alliance member galleries on Artnet, and NYC Audubon’s Digital Resources and Activities as well as a series of birding videos by their volunteer wildlife monitor, Cathy Weiner.

The resources at Governors Island at Home will remain active after the island opens, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit govisland.com.