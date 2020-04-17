Men’s care brand Harry’s donates $1 million of shaving supplies to U.S. hospitals

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Men’s care brand Harry’s will donate $1 million of shaving supplies to hospitals across the U.S., with half of that going to hospitals in New York City, the company announced Wednesday.

Harry’s partnered with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Fund to Advance New York City to donate these supplies to 11 public hospitals in the city, along with their donations to other U.S. hospitals.

“New York City has always been home to Harry’s. The medical professionals on the front lines are true heroes, and it’s our duty to do what we can to support them in our city and across the country. We’ve heard loud and clear from healthcare professionals that there is a need for our products, and we want to help meet that need,” said Harry’s co-founder and co-CEO Jeff Raider.

Medical workers should stay clean-shaven to help their PPE masks maintain a tight seal to keep them safe, according to CDC guidelines. Long hours during the crisis may make it difficult for medical workers to find time to shave on a regular basis.

New York medical workers in need can contact covidsupport@harrys.com for more information about the program.