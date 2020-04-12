Remembering the lives of MTA workers lost to COVID-19

BY SARAH FEINBERG
As every New Yorker knows, the men and women of New York City Transit continue to perform heroic work during this time of crisis, fear, illness, and loss.
Transit workers are the heroes moving the heroes of this crisis: they are the workers helping to move the health care professionals, the childcare, grocery store and utility workers, the police officers and other first responders.
As of this writing, 50 of our heroic colleagues have passed away due to COVID-19. This is not just a heartbreaking tragedy for the families and loved ones of each of these men and women – it is an immeasurable loss for New York City Transit, and for this entire city.
These men and women were symbolic of what defines “essential worker” in New York City now – selfless, dedicated workers who showed up every day to do their part to help this city get to the other side of this crisis, even when it meant putting themselves in harm’s way. There is no greater honor than working with them, and there is not a group of public servants more deserving of your respect.
I want to use the rest of this column to recognize and pay tribute to those we have lost. May they rest in peace, and never be forgotten.
Scott, Combined Action/Emergency Response Unit
Caridad, Station Cleaning
Ernesto, Buses
Victor, Stations Supervisor
Warren, Buses
Oliver, Buses
Peter, Conductor
Patrick, Buses
Cuong, Buses
Yvette, Operations Planning
Jacob, Conductor
Thomas, Stations Supervisor
Hugo, Buses
Ramnarine, Subways
Salvatore, Management Analyst
Robert, Elevator and Escalator Maintenance
Phyllis, Conductor
David, General Superintendent
Alex, Buses
Cesar, Buses
Lev, Road Car Inspector
Laricter, Train Dispatcher
Darryl, Collecting Agent
Lionel, Buses
Thankachan, Cleaner
Clarence, General Superintendent
William, Buses
Lateya, Administrative Assistant
Palwinder, Maintenance Supervisor
Stuart, Buses
Darlisa, Subways
Hansaraj, Buses
Gregory, Buses
Juan, Subways
Foster, Subways
Avron, Subways
Sung, Buses
Steve, Subways
Edward, Transit Property Protection Supervisor
Shelley, Property Protection Agent
Robert, Claim Specialist
Henry, Buses
Erlin, Buses
Aristides, Subways
Lalu, Subways
Emmanuel, Buses
Leon, Buses
Nathaniel, Subways
Winston, Subways
Kenneth, Subways