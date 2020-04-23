U.S. company launches first face mask subscription service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY GRANT LANCASTER

A Detroit-based company launched the first subscription-based face mask service, sending customers one mask each month and donating a medical-grade mask to medical workers.

With many states now requiring or recommending face masks in public, MaskClub has launched a range of masks featuring dozens of licensed designs from superheroes, television shows, flags and other patterns.

The subscription costs $9.99 per month for a mask each month and another donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will distribute to paramedics and other first responders. The company also donated 5,000 masks to the foundation at the launch of their service.

MaskCo founder Trevor George decided to start producing these masks after his infant son was scared to see him in a regular medical face mask, making George want a mask with a fun design.

“We want to help families make the situation a little better, and hopefully brighter, by featuring beloved brands that resonate with children and making the act of mask-wearing less intimidating,” George said.

The masks are made in the U.S. and are also available individually for a slightly higher price.

For more information, visit www.maskclub.com.