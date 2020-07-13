Wall Street opens higher on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEVIK JAIN

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 149.77 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 26,225.07

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 20.04 points, or 0.63%, at 3,205.08, while the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 112.48 points, or 1.06%, to 10,729.92 at the opening bell.