PHOTOS: New York and nation remember Ginsburg, honor legacy with vigils

The city and country continue to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Brooklyn native and champion of women’s rights who died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg’s death provoked a range of emotions among Americans — from an adoring appreciation for her life’s work in fighting inequality across the country; to fear and anger about who will replace her on the highest court in the land, and how soon that will occur.

Spontaneous vigils took place on the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington, and at the New York Civil Court House in Foley Square, Manhattan, where mourners prayed the mourner’s kaddish, lit candles and honored Ginsburg’s memory.

They also voiced outrage over remarks by President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky that they would seek to fill her vacant seat just 46 days removed from the 2020 presidential election — and four years after President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, was ignored by McConnell and his party because of the closeness of that year’s vote.

With the country wounded politically and spiritually, here’s a look back at Ginsburg’s life and how the nation has thus far reacted to her passing through images supplied by Reuters.

On the national stage

Mourning her passing