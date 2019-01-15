LATEST PAPER
20 pounds of hot chocolate (in one serving) coming to midtown rooftop bar

The massive, boozy beverage at the PHD Terrace will set you and your friends back $375.

A 20-pound spiked hot cocoa will be available

A 20-pound spiked hot cocoa will be available at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown for National Hot Chocolate Day.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
If you've ever dreamed about sharing a single cup of hot chocolate with 20 of your closest friends, then this is for you. 

The PHD Terrace inside the Dream Hotel Midtown will be offering up a 20-pound spiked hot chocolate in time for National Hot Chocolate Day (yes, that's apparently a thing) on Jan. 31.

And the giant chocolatey drink will set you back — only — $375, or the equivalent of about 94 Starbucks grande hot chocolates. 

The over-the-top drink features extra bitter 61 percent chocolate, cinnamon sticks and spicy cocoa powder as well as giant charred marshmallows and a mass of whipped cream. And chocoholics can pick their favorite liquor to add to it (tequila, cognac, whiskey?). 

But with all that chocolate power, it wasn't immediately clear how a group would go about splitting up the sweet, boozey drink. If you think you can handle the sugar high, it's available from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14 — just in time to tell someone you love them enough to drink their weight in chocolate for Valentine's Day.

