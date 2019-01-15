Eat and Drink 20 pounds of hot chocolate (in one serving) coming to midtown rooftop bar The massive, boozy beverage at the PHD Terrace will set you and your friends back $375. A 20-pound spiked hot cocoa will be available at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown for National Hot Chocolate Day. Photo Credit: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated January 15, 2019 2:21 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email If you've ever dreamed about sharing a single cup of hot chocolate with 20 of your closest friends, then this is for you. The PHD Terrace inside the Dream Hotel Midtown will be offering up a 20-pound spiked hot chocolate in time for National Hot Chocolate Day (yes, that's apparently a thing) on Jan. 31. And the giant chocolatey drink will set you back — only — $375, or the equivalent of about 94 Starbucks grande hot chocolates. The over-the-top drink features extra bitter 61 percent chocolate, cinnamon sticks and spicy cocoa powder as well as giant charred marshmallows and a mass of whipped cream. And chocoholics can pick their favorite liquor to add to it (tequila, cognac, whiskey?). But with all that chocolate power, it wasn't immediately clear how a group would go about splitting up the sweet, boozey drink. If you think you can handle the sugar high, it's available from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14 — just in time to tell someone you love them enough to drink their weight in chocolate for Valentine's Day. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.