If you've ever dreamed about sharing a single cup of hot chocolate with 20 of your closest friends, then this is for you.

The PHD Terrace inside the Dream Hotel Midtown will be offering up a 20-pound spiked hot chocolate in time for National Hot Chocolate Day (yes, that's apparently a thing) on Jan. 31.

And the giant chocolatey drink will set you back — only — $375, or the equivalent of about 94 Starbucks grande hot chocolates.

The over-the-top drink features extra bitter 61 percent chocolate, cinnamon sticks and spicy cocoa powder as well as giant charred marshmallows and a mass of whipped cream. And chocoholics can pick their favorite liquor to add to it (tequila, cognac, whiskey?).

But with all that chocolate power, it wasn't immediately clear how a group would go about splitting up the sweet, boozey drink. If you think you can handle the sugar high, it's available from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14 — just in time to tell someone you love them enough to drink their weight in chocolate for Valentine's Day.