Official Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Taste Test 2015

If you’re at your desk at 7 a.m. on a Friday before a holiday weekend and Starbucks texts you that the new PSL is ready for purchase, you have no choice but to run and get it.

At least, that’s what this reporter thought.

After being turned down at Starbucks on 35th and 8th — “We don’t have that yet” — and being told at the next Starbucks, 35th and 7th that even the orange pre-pass Starbucks sent via text couldn’t get you a drink that wasn’t available yet, the search for a a seasonal handcrafted beverage seemed dubious.

Was Starbucks just playing pumpkin-flavored games with PSL addicts?

The third attempt, at Starbucks on 6th Ave. and 36th St. yielded full-on, no whip, PSL results.

Showing the exclusive pre-pass wasn’t necessary, a barista said, the PSL would be sold to all!

At $5.72 for a 16-oz. drink, you can see why the coffee chain wouldn’t be so eager to limit the retail potential.

The new Pumpkin Spice Latte is just as orange as its artificially-flavored older sibling, but yields a full-bodied, tart, sweet and slightly spicy pumpkin taste.

Hopefully more Starbucks locations will have the PSL in stock by the time this heatwave finally breaks.

In the meantime, ask for an iced PSL, it’s still seasonal!