Ben & Jerry’s offers free ice cream sundaes in Union Square; flavor inspired by Bernie Sanders

Even if you don’t believe in political parties, you can trust ice cream parties.

This ice cream maker is feeling the Bern. And it’s not freezer burn!

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, of the eponymous Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand, will be passing out free pints in Union Square at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from Cohen.

“Jerry & I are headed to #NYC — if you’ve been waiting to try #BerniesYearning swing by Union Square tomorrow at 5p,” @YoBenCohen tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Inspired by “Vermont’s finest senator,” the Bernie Sanders flavor promises “political revolution inside” which we can only hope means more cookie dough than actual ice cream.

Cohen tweeted on Thursday afternoon, confirming that the ice cream, unlike health care, will be free.

The complimentary Bernie’s Yearning Sundaes consist of a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a chocolate disk on top. “You take the spoon, break up the chocolate disk (representing the 1%) and mix it in with the ice cream (the 99%),” a representative for Ben and Jerry’s told us.

Ben & Jerry’s has gotten political this election season, sharing a new Democracy Anthem on the company website as well as a series of articles on voting and civil rights.

If you can’t make it out tonight, mark your calendars for April 12, Ben & Jerry’s annual free cone day.