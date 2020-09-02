Big Mozz to return to Chelsea Market with refined menu and pick-up window on Sept. 4

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A popular cheesy vendor in New York City is reopening its Chelsea Market location this week.

Like many businesses, Big Mozz had most of its operations shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Mozz operated mainly out of Yankees Stadium, Celebrate Brooklyn, Smorgasburg, Governer’s Ball, MSG, Citi Field, and Chelsea Market. On Sept. 4, Big Mozz will officially return to Chelsea Market, located at 425 W 15th Street.

As the Chelsea Market’s 18th outdoor dining tenant, Big Mozz will have plenty of socially distant seating in their widen dining area. Big Mozz will also offer Big Mozz is setting up a new pickup window within their outdoor dining spot at Chelsea Market. Big Mozz will offer a newly refined menu with Mozzarella made on-site included their classic Mozzarella Sticks, Mozzarella Sandwiches, Brussel Sprouts, Olives, a wine list, and Aperol Spritz.

Big Mozz will open at 1 p.m. and remain open until the Chelsea Market closes for the day. Customers can order pickup and delivery from bigmozz.com/ordernow as well as Seamless, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

Big Mozz had a booming 2019, serving well over a quarter of a million pounds of Mozz Sticks and having tons of success during several festivals across the country. Following the COVID-19 shutdown, Big Mozz found success in offering virtual Mozzarella Making Classes in May and taught over thousands of people how to make cheese. Big Mozz plans to continue offering classes so people can learn to make quality cheese from the comfort of their homes. Big Mozz has also launched a long-awaited Merch store, offering clothing, home goods, accessories and more with the Big Mozz branding.

For more information about Big Mozz, visit bigmozz.com.