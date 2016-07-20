Black Tap milkshake leggings introduced by Terez

Now you can wear your love for Black Tap’s milkshakes.

The NYC restaurant behind the Instagram-famous desserts today launched a collab with women’s activewear brand Terez, known for its bold leggings that feature prints like emojis and skulls.

The Black Tap Leggings are lined with photo-realistic images of several of the extravagant milkshakes, which are topped with ingredients like cookies, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and lollipops.

The $78 leggings, which also come in girls ($52) and kids ($48) sizes, are built for workouts, with a sweat-wicking performance fabric. But they’re also perfect for waiting on the hours-long lines at the SoHo and Meatpacking locations of Black Tap. Best of all, there’s an elastic waistband, in case you need some extra room after devouring one of the towering shakes.