“Bob’s Burgers” are flying off the small screen and onto plates at a SoHo restaurant next week.

From Monday, Dec. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 24, bicoastal chef and egg sandwich specialist Alvin Cailan will serve seven different burgers at Chefs Club Counter, all ripped directly from Bob Belcher’s (the show’s patty-flipping patriarch) “Burger of the Day” menu.

Cailan’s rotating beef burger lineup, a tribute to the Fox animated sitcom following the Belcher family and its modest eatery in a seaside East Coast town, includes such gems as Monday’s “Baby You Can Chive My Car Burger,” a patty topped with a sour cream and mustard spread, chives and fried pickles; Thursday’s “Dark Side of the Shroom Burger,” dressed up with shiitake, pineapple and teriyaki sauce; and Friday’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shallot Burger,” elevated to the next level with caramelized shallots, chevre spread and arugula.

The “7 Days of Bob’s Burgers” pop-up — a concept Cailan debuted with Fox’s blessing and collaboration last year in Los Angeles — is pricing plates at $20 each. They come with fries, a “Bob’s Burgers” keychain and a sticker.

Cailan is a “HUGE fan of the show himself,” a Chefs Club Counter spokeswoman said, and he’s friends with the comedy’s creator, Loren Bouchard.

The chef is in the middle of a “residency” at the SoHo fast-casual restaurant, where he’s offering five burgers of his own design through February.

Chefs Club Counter, at 62 Spring St., is grilling up Bob’s Burgers from 11:30 a.m. to whenever supplies run out each day.