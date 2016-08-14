Boqueria celebrates 10 years with free churro ice cream sandwiches

The treat, with Van Leeuwen ice cream, is available with a limited window.

Celebrated Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria is celebrating 10 years in business with a delicious treat. Oh, and it’s free.

On Monday, stop by the original Flatiron location at 53 W. 19th St. to try the birthday special: a churro ice cream sandwich. From 7 to 9 p.m., the first 250 people to stop by the Van Leeuwen ice cream truck parked outside Boqueria will get one for free.

And if you’re dining at one of the other two Boqueria locations – 171 Spring St. and 1560 Second Ave. – you can take part in the festivities, too. Anyone who purchases lunch or dinner gets complimentary churros.