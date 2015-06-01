Brooklyn bar Black Forest welcomes lactating mommies!

It’s legal, but some bars are also encouraging moms to breastfeed.

Mommies, no need to pump at home or hide in the bathroom to do your duty. While breastfeeding in public is of course legal, the city and some establishments are encouraging moms to whip it out!

As part of the city campaign Latch On NYC, bars and other businesses are posting signs for moms that will hopefully make them feel comfortable feeding their babies in public.

According to DNA info, the Fort Greene, Brooklyn beer garden and restaurant Black Forest Brooklyn is one such establishment. They put a sign in their window “welcoming mothers to breastfeed,” the website reported.

“We are such a family friendly place, and we have so many young mommies as regulars, so it just made sense,” owner Tobias Holler told DNA.

So, moms, will this make you feel more comfortable?



