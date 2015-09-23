Buca di Beppo wants you to sit at their pope’s table

You know Pope Francis has Times Square on his tourist itinerary.

First papal pizza and now, a feast suited for a pope.

Times Square restaurant Buca di Beppo, known for family-style portions of Italian-American favorites, like spaghetti, and colorful not-so-strong cocktails in souvenir glasses, wants you, yes you, to dine like the pope.

The midtown outpost of Buca di Beppo is encouraging New Yorkers (read: tourists but probably not those visiting from The Vatican) to dine at their pope’s table, a year-round feature present in all Buca restaurants.

The pope’s table is surrounded by statues, photos and additional tributes to popes past and present.

No special menu items are served at the pope’s table, which seats 10, but you can still celebrate the pope’s NYC visit with a tray of baked ziti for $34.99, among other shareable pastas of almost papal proportions.